Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Down 55.6% in October

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 297,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 2.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

FEDU opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.60 million, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. Four Seasons Education has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.