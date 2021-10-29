FOX Token (FOX) Hits Market Cap of $9.81 Million

FOX Token (CURRENCY:FOX) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. FOX Token has a total market cap of $9.81 million and $1.29 million worth of FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002616 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FOX Token has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00070811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00071178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00095552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,624.97 or 1.00314782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,391.67 or 0.07034724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00021742 BTC.

About FOX Token

FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 11,736,282 coins. FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

FOX Token Coin Trading

