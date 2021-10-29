Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 143.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

