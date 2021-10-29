Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 39.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 155.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $157.59 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.44 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.32 and its 200-day moving average is $155.44.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,195.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,489 shares of company stock worth $2,041,942. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

