frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. frontdoor updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

FTDR traded down $4.54 on Friday, reaching $37.28. 3,957,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,213. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get frontdoor alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in frontdoor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,524 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of frontdoor worth $12,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTDR. TheStreet raised shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.