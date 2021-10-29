Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 4,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 76,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Frontier Investment Corp Units stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Investment Corp Units (OTCMKTS:FICVU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,000.

Frontier Investment Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

