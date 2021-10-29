FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

FS Bancorp has increased its dividend by 95.4% over the last three years. FS Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

FS Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.26. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 19.09%. On average, research analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $136,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,708 shares of company stock valued at $263,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 34.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

