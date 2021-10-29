FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN) Trading 0.2% Higher

FT CBOE VEST GROWTH-100 (NYSEARCA:QJUN) shares rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.06. Approximately 1,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 30,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67.

