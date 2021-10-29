FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Trading 0.1% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.11 and last traded at $34.11. 2,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.07.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

