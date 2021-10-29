FTX Token (FTT) Price Tops $61.59

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for about $61.59 or 0.00098657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $7.40 billion and approximately $321.56 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.64 or 0.00242909 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 336,019,185 coins and its circulating supply is 120,148,849 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

