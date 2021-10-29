Function X Price Hits $1.24 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Function X has a market cap of $504.62 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00001983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,395.70 or 1.00167765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00062944 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00042691 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.92 or 0.00632381 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

