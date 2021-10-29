Function X Price Hits $1.24 (FX)

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2021

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Function X has a market cap of $504.62 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00001983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,395.70 or 1.00167765 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00062944 BTC.
  • Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004416 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00042691 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004903 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001186 BTC.
  • Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.92 or 0.00632381 BTC.
  • Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.
  • Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

