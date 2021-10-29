Fundamenta Price Up 0.5% This Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $361,400.89 and $4,546.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00070923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00071515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00095772 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,619.14 or 1.00476487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,385.27 or 0.07036448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00021854 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,433,562 coins and its circulating supply is 998,533 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.