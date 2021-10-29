FY2021 Earnings Estimate for General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issued By William Blair

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. William Blair also issued estimates for General Electric’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

GE opened at $105.26 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $58.32 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in General Electric by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 760,463,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,984,884,000 after purchasing an additional 78,587,272 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in General Electric by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449,248 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in General Electric by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Electric by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,105,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,869 shares during the period.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

