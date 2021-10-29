FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Farmers National Banc Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Farmers National Banc in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%.

FMNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $513.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,875,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 102,379 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,350,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Muransky purchased 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,198 shares of company stock worth $241,792. Corporate insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

