FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Issued By DA Davidson

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,947,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,840,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

