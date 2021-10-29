FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Horizon Technology Finance Co. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a market capitalization of $355.18 million, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRZN. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 107.9% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 56,515 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 115.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares during the period. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

