FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Issued By KeyCorp

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $7.98 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.36. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $187.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $141.33 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

