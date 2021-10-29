FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Commonwealth Financial Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of FCF opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,456 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,367,000 after buying an additional 126,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 225,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,320,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,646,000 after buying an additional 128,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after buying an additional 134,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

