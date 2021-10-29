FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Boosted by DA Davidson

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. First Interstate BancSystem’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,102,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,445,000 after acquiring an additional 461,576 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,308,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,739,000 after purchasing an additional 63,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,838 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 802,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,847,000 after purchasing an additional 43,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

