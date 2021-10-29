FY2021 EPS Estimates for Golden Star Resources Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 129.79%. The business had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSS. Scotiabank cut Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

GSS opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.03. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $354.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

