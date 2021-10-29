FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Reduced by Analyst

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kontoor Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

NYSE KTB opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.69. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The business had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 26.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,366,000 after purchasing an additional 206,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

