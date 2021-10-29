FY2021 EPS Estimates for Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Increased by Analyst

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Luther Burbank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $14.64.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 9.5% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $100,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.