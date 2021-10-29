FY2021 EPS Estimates for Luxfer Holdings PLC Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Luxfer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $574.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 53.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

