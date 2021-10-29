FY2021 EPS Estimates for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Republic First Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Republic First Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $3.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $181.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Republic First Bancorp has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $50,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter worth $54,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 34.8% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

