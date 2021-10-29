FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ultra Clean in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $3.88 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.64. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.