FY2022 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

SIX opened at $40.39 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 359,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

