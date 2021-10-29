G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Update

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WILC opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.66. G. Willi-Food International has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from G. Willi-Food International’s previous annual dividend of $0.38.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

