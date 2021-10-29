Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) Trading Up 0.7%

Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) shares were up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70. Approximately 388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:GGRW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 69.24% of Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Growth Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.