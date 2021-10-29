Galatasaray Fan Token Price Reaches $7.40 on Major Exchanges (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $25.94 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $7.40 or 0.00011942 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00070563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00071759 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00095768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,278.98 or 1.00560055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,333.48 or 0.06997150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

