Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 112.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLXZ traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,391. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84. Galaxy Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 million, a P/E ratio of 222.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and acquisition of proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms and systems for the casino gaming industry. Its products include specialty games Blackjack side, Craps side, and Baccarat side bets, SpectrumVision, bonus jackpot system and MEGAshare.

