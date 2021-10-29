Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the September 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of GLPEY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. 33,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.
Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
GLPEY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
