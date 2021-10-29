Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the September 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of GLPEY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. 33,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33 and a beta of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is presently -633.33%.

GLPEY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

