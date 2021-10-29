Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11,206.52

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of £112.07 ($146.41) and traded as low as £102.58 ($134.02). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at £104.50 ($136.53), with a volume of 50,097 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is £111.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is £112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.21.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.63%.

In other news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £117.40 ($153.38) per share, with a total value of £160,838 ($210,135.88).

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.