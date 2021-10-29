GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Get GameStop alerts:

NYSE:GME opened at $182.85 on Friday. GameStop has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $483.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.85. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.47 and a beta of -2.20.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $129,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GameStop by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,780,000 after buying an additional 500,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $31,985,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in GameStop by 1,375.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,862,000 after buying an additional 82,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.