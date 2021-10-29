Gannett (GCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Gannett to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.20 million. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect Gannett to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GCI opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gannett has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gannett stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 55.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 875,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Gannett worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

