Gas Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.82 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Gas has a total market cap of $87.82 million and approximately $12.10 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for $8.67 or 0.00014199 BTC on major exchanges.

Gas Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

