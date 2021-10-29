GateToken Price Up 16.1% Over Last Week (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.24 or 0.00010106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $477.48 million and approximately $11.67 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,473,244 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

