GateToken Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.30 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 12% higher against the dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $467.27 million and $13.30 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for $6.11 or 0.00010007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00050807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.22 or 0.00231277 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00099384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,473,244 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

