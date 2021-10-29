Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $147.98

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.98 ($1.93) and traded as high as GBX 153 ($2.00). Genel Energy shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 77,940 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 147.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The company has a market cap of £426.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Genel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.56%.

About Genel Energy (LON:GENL)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.