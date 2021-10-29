Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $896.75

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 896.75 ($11.72) and traded as low as GBX 835 ($10.91). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 835 ($10.91), with a volume of 221,357 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 875.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 896.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.