Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.54.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.
In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Gentex stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63.
Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.
About Gentex
Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.
