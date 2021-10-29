Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €98.31 ($115.66).

Several brokerages have recently commented on GXI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.20 ($101.41) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of ETR:GXI opened at €80.30 ($94.47) on Friday. Gerresheimer has a 52 week low of €75.60 ($88.94) and a 52 week high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is €86.67 and its 200-day moving average is €89.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 29.08.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

