GET Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $41.19 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $41.19 million and approximately $62,513.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One GET Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.62 or 0.00005817 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

