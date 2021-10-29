Giant (GIC) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 41.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Giant coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a total market cap of $102,295.58 and $29.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Giant has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00045718 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001282 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 19,512,615 coins and its circulating supply is 19,475,120 coins. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

