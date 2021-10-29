Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $10,814,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $795,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $203,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 23.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,829,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,822,000 after purchasing an additional 536,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.24.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.96. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

