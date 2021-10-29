Gitcoin (GTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.64 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $8.84 or 0.00014260 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gitcoin has a market cap of $125.57 million and approximately $14.64 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00049365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00232965 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00099096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Gitcoin

GTC is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.