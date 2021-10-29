Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Insider Crossover Managemen Technology Acquires 325,000 Shares

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GTLB stock traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.20. The stock had a trading volume of 310,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,649. Gitlab Inc has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $132.35.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

