GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

GlaxoSmithKline has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years. GlaxoSmithKline has a dividend payout ratio of 73.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

GSK stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.33. 5,219,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,786,147. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The company has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

