Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,229,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,446 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $35,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AT&T by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,083 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 52.9% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 97,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 26.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 220.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 102,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

T opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of -82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.