Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,078 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.09% of Aflac worth $33,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its position in Aflac by 18.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $55.36 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.62.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

