Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $41.75 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,868 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 264,249 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $41,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,365 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 660.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,914 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

